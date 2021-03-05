King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 90,300 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,154,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,300 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.35% of Pinterest worth $141,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $134,689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $212,732,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PINS traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 643,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,435,353. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $770,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $7,279,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,696,319 shares of company stock worth $124,634,809.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

