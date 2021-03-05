King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,950,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,646,000. Coca-Cola European Partners accounts for 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Coca-Cola European Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,881,000 after purchasing an additional 583,137 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,697,000 after purchasing an additional 233,812 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,357,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,497,000 after purchasing an additional 439,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.84. 10,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

