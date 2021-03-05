King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $99,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock valued at $375,611,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,353,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

