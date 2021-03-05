King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.43% of Tractor Supply worth $70,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,361,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 536.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 49,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.16. 30,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,840. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

