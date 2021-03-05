Kingspan Group (KGSPY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS: KGSPY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2021 – Kingspan Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Kingspan Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/23/2021 – Kingspan Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/22/2021 – Kingspan Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/29/2021 – Kingspan Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/26/2021 – Kingspan Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/8/2021 – Kingspan Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kingspan Group stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.21. Kingspan Group plc has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

