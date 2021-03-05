Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the January 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

