Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. 6,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.42. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

