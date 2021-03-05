Kirk Norman Brown Sells 494,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,541,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ZI traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,914 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $172,472,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,737,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

