Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the January 28th total of 3,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

KL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,583. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

KL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

