Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Stock Holdings Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 173.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,489 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KL. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.0% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL opened at $33.69 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.