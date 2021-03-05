Kirkland’s (KIRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect Kirkland’s to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $146.61 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.28 million, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

In other Kirkland’s news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

