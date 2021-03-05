Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Head to Head Analysis

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 35.97% 8.89% 4.56% Kite Realty Group Trust 2.15% 0.47% 0.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.70 billion 9.50 $970.38 million $3.49 19.73 Kite Realty Group Trust $315.17 million 5.37 -$530,000.00 $1.66 12.10

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Equity Residential pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Equity Residential is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Equity Residential and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 2 11 6 0 2.21 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 4 4 0 2.50

Equity Residential presently has a consensus price target of $66.21, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential downside of 34.30%. Given Equity Residential’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

