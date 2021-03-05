Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.11

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 470853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 279.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.