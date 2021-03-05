KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.91 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.91 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.44 or 0.00009099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.44 or 0.00464104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00069054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00077556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00083130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.71 or 0.00468758 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

