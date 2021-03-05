Kleros Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Kleros has a total market cap of $35.82 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 92.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,366,079 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.