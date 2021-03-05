Klimatas (KTS) Market Capitalization Hits $16,120.96

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $16,120.96 and approximately $1,460.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

