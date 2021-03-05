Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $15,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,200,000 after acquiring an additional 282,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,704,000 after acquiring an additional 463,798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX opened at $44.49 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

