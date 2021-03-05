Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KNRRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,616. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

