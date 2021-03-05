Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Up 7.9%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.72 and last traded at $120.49. 334,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 306,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.93.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 132.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at $253,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.