Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

