Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 56.5% in February

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 610,800 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the January 28th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS KMTUY traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 192,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

