KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion and a PE ratio of 38.30.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.3095 per share. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. Oddo Bhf lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

