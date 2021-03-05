Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.43

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $10.21. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

