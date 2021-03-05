Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips accounts for 3.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 324,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.97. 15,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,575. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $58.41.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.