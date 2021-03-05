Korea Investment CORP Acquires 40,200 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

CE stock opened at $141.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average of $122.81. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $145.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

