Korea Investment CORP Acquires 8,600 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,801,000 after buying an additional 225,690 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,841,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,550,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

