Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 260,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,000. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of BorgWarner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.07.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

