Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 131.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 448.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 98,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 54,061 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

