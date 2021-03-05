Korea Investment CORP Buys 16,700 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 132,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.52.

Shares of LYB opened at $106.17 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $109.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.