Korea Investment CORP Buys 31,800 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

MHK stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $185.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

