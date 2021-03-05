Korea Investment CORP Buys 320,300 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1,329.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.17% of Gildan Activewear worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,620,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,384,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,780,000 after buying an additional 139,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

