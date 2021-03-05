Korea Investment CORP Buys 347,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 227.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Baker Hughes by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

