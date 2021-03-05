Korea Investment CORP Buys 439,900 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 538.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Vistra worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

