Korea Investment CORP Buys 52,200 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 181.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Qorvo worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $165.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.56 and a 200 day moving average of $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.