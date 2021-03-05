Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $201.31 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $223.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.80 and a 200 day moving average of $194.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.