Korea Investment CORP Has $10.15 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $288.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.65.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.32.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

