Korea Investment CORP Has $11.29 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $167.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $200.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.84 and its 200 day moving average is $151.69.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,796 shares of company stock worth $8,993,327 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

