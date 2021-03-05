Korea Investment CORP Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

