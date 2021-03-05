Korea Investment CORP Has $11.78 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 184.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 143,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Nucor worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nucor by 87.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $63.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.