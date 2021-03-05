Korea Investment CORP Has $12.15 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of International Paper worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 511,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 406,537 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in International Paper by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in International Paper by 38,947.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 247,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 246,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

