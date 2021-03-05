Korea Investment CORP Has $12.40 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Duke Realty worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 22.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 74.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.