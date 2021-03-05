Korea Investment CORP Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $137.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.