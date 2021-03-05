Korea Investment CORP Has $13.17 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114,491 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of State Street worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in State Street by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,851,000 after purchasing an additional 339,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,562,000 after acquiring an additional 397,694 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,980,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,500,000 after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $78.20 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

