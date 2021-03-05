Korea Investment CORP Has $13.40 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1,769.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

