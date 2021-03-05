Korea Investment CORP Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PulteGroup by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,550,000 after buying an additional 659,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PulteGroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after buying an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PulteGroup by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after buying an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after buying an additional 43,969 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

