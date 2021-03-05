Korea Investment CORP Has $9.17 Million Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,173 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AON were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in AON by 67.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $226.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $235.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

