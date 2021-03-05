Korea Investment CORP Has $9.87 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

