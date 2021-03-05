Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 177.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Evergy worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,012,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Evergy by 1,216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,200,000 after buying an additional 2,312,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Evergy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after buying an additional 64,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,992,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,585,117 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

