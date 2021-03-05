Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,195,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Expedia Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,660 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $158.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.