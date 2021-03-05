Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 147.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Hologic worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after buying an additional 382,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,979,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

